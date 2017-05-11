Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Is a Stranger Casing This House? See the Video

May 11, 2017 10:40 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: casing, guns, Heidi Harris Show, home invasion, intruder, ring.com, Suspicious

It was an unsettling afternoon for Heidi Harris show producer Tony… an unknown visitor approached Tony’s front door Wednesday afternoon and may have been casing the house.

Unaware that she was being taped on a Ring.com doorbell camera, the unknown visitor never made her presence known; at one point, she even attempted to see if the front door was open, tugging at the door several times. Here’s video from the incident:

Heidi began recounting several instances where people came to her door in a very suspicious manner, either asking to use a phone or even come inside.  Callers also joined in to discuss similar stories in their neighborhoods. Listen to the show audio below:

 

 

