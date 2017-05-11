Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cops Seek Woman Seen in Video in West Vegas Murder

May 11, 2017 3:59 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police were asking for the public’s help to find a mystery woman who is a suspect in the murder of a man found dead inside his west Las Vegas valley condo earlier this week, authorities said.

Family members went to check on the man at his home on the 7100 block of West Pirates Cove Road Monday and found the body, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Las Vegas homicide detectives deemed the man’s death suspicious. The victim, identified only as an elderly man, was not immediately identified. The victim’s family performed the welfare check after the man didn’t show up for work Sunday or Monday.

Investigators determined the man was last seen alive in the early morning hours Saturday in the company of a black woman, police said. The suspect is believed to have been with victim in his home, where the murder took place.

Surveillance video in the building captured images of the suspect, photos detectives hope will help them identify, locate and interview the woman.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

