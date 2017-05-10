Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

UNR Basketball Coach Musselman Signs 5-Year Extension

May 10, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, Eric Musselman, University of Nevada Reno, UNR

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada coach Eric Musselman has signed a five-year extension through 2021-22 after leading the Wolf Pack to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.

University President Marc Johnson announced the signing Tuesday, about seven weeks after reaching an agreement in principal following Musselman’s withdrawal from consideration for the top job at California. Terms of the contract weren’t disclosed.

Musselman led Nevada to the Mountain West Conference regular-season and tournament titles with a 28-7 mark last season — only the second coach in school history to reach at least 20 wins in each of his first two years.

Johnson said Musselman has “revitalized” the basketball program and re-connected it with the local community “in a very special way.”

