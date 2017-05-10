Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

New Traffic Signal Installed At Cliff Shadows Parkway

May 10, 2017 2:26 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s an area that sees nearly 19,000 cars per day. So you could argue a traffic signal was really needed.

The city of Las Vegas has installed a new traffic signal at the Cliff Shadows Parkway, Novat Street, Desert Hope Drive intersection, and temporarily replaced it in red-flash mode until Pulte Homes completes some supporting traffic signal work.

That work will accommodate the new Desert Hope Drive street improvements which were recently built.

The Desert Hope leg of the intersection still has a temporary stop sign. The signal will go to regular green-yellow-red operation on Wednesday, May 10, after morning peak traffic has cleared.

With thousands of cars every day going through the intersection, the volume is only expected to increase as the new Pulte Homes development to the south begins to fill up. Fuel Revenue Indexing provided funds for the project.

