Police: Man Shot Dead Threw Ax at Officer Who Fired

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed by a patrol officer during the weekend attacked a security guard with a shovel and threw an ax-type tool toward the officer, but missed.
Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Wednesday that Steven Allen Price also heaved a long-handled pickax toward another police officer who fired two “beanbag” shotgun rounds at Price seconds before the fatal shots were fired.
McMahill aired police body camera recordings of Price shouting from a second-story window and ignoring commands to drop the work tools when he emerged late Saturday from his modest two-story home in a gated community northeast of downtown.
McMahill says Officer Matthew Terry fired 13 shots, and Price was struck nine times.
McMahill says no one else was injured.