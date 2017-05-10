Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Ex-Felon to Seek Bail in Vegas Sidewalk One-Punch Death Case

May 10, 2017 11:39 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a California father of five with a single punch outside a downtown Las Vegas lounge will seek to be released from jail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence in his murder case.

James Michael Beach’s defense attorney, Greg Knapp, said Wednesday the fatal injury that killed Luis Camos was just a terrible accident and unfortunate event.

Beach is a 27-year-old ex-felon who served more than four years in Nevada state prison for his conviction in a November 2008 shooting. He also uses the name James Michael Garcia.

About 12 of his relatives and friends attended court where a judge set a Friday bail hearing.

Several of Campos’ friends and family members were also in court.

Campos was from La Puente, California. He was punched early April 30, and pronounced dead four days later.

