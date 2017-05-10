Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Dog Euthanized After Killing 6-Month-Old Vegas Girl

May 10, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: fatal dog attack, Kamiko Dao Tsuda-Saelee, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A county official says a pet dog has been euthanized for killing a 6-month-old girl in an attack at a Las Vegas home.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said the male dog was put down Tuesday while in custody of county animal control officials.

Police have called the fatal mauling a tragic accident, and say no criminal charges are anticipated.

Officials say Kamiko Dao Tsuda-Saelee was playing in a walker near the dog before the Monday afternoon attack, which the child’s mother tried to stop.

Kulin identified the dog as a pit bull mixed breed, and said it was about 9 years old.

He says the owner surrendered it to the county, and that it was deemed ineligible for adoption following the attack.

