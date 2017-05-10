Click It Or Ticket Underway In Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A number of law enforcement agencies in Southern Nevada are starting their “Click It Or Ticket” campaigns, as a way to try and get drivers to buckle up.
Henderson Police Department, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, North Las Vegas Police, Boulder City Police, Nye County Sheriff’s Office, and Nevada Highway Patrol, are teaming up to try and enforce the campaign, which runs from May 10 through the end of the month.
Wearing a seatbelt while driving or riding in a car on Nevada roadways is not optional. Officers will be out in force looking for drivers and their passengers not wearing seat belts during the Click It Or Ticket enforcement effort.
Click It Or Ticket is a national program sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It’s the country’s most succesful seat belt enforcement campaign in history, helping create a seat belt usage rate that tops 87 percent nationally and 94 percent in Nevada.
Seat belts help prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected from the car if there’s a crash. Using a seat belt also reduces the risk of a fatal injury by up to 50 percent for those in the front seat, and up to 75 percent for people sitting in the back seat of cars.