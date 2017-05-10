Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Charleston Blvd. Closure In Downtown Coming

May 10, 2017 2:35 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s seems like a theme. Get ready for more cone zones and more work associated with Project Neon. This time its in the downtown area of Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Charleston Boulevard in both directions between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Desert Lane downtown from 8 p.m., May 12, until 8 a.m., May 13.  The temporary closure is needed to set bridge beams as part of Project Neon. That’s the nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone, and pay close attention to signage in the area, and take alternate routes if possible.

You can check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information.

