Vegas Man Sentenced For Sex With Minors, Child Porn

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Las Vegas man will spend more than a dozen years in prison after he was convicted for conspiracy to travel for sex with minors and possession of child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 43-year-old Bryon Quackenbush conspired to travel to Michigan for sex with two minors and was in possession of about 6,000 images of child pornography and about 300 videos of child pornography.
He was sentenced Tuesday to 160 months in prison, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.
According to admissions made in the plea agreement, Quackenbush chatted extensively over the internet with co-defendant Robert Norwood-Charlier, who was under investigation for production, distribution and possession of child pornography, and co-defendant Ryan Lively about pedophilia and their membership in “Guardians,” a fantasy-universe group that discusses “mind control” over others. They also shared sexually explicit images and videos of children with each other.
During an interview with law enforcement, Quackenbush admitted that he traveled to Kalamazoo, Michigan, knowing Norwood-Charlier both produce child pornography and perform sexual acts on childen. Quackenbush also admitted, according the the U.S. Attorney, that he received copies of videos from Norwood-Charlier of children being sexually exploited. During a search warrant of Quackenbush’s residence, law enforcement seized computers and numerous electronic devices. A forensic evaluation found about 6,000 images and about 300 videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.