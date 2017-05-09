Vegas Infant Killed by Family Dog

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

May 9, 2017 8:47 AM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators say the death of a six-month-old baby following at attack by the family dog in a Las Vegas home Monday appeared to be a tragic accident, authorities said.

Police and medical personnel were called to the home on the 9100 block of West Brilliant Prairie Court around 1:15 p.m. Monday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

An investigation by the LVMPD Abuse and Neglect Section determined the baby girl was playing in a walker near the dog when the animal attacked. The mother stopped the attack, but the child suffered Significant injuries and was transported to Centennial Hills Hospital, where she died a short time later. The Clark County coroner identified the child on Tuesday as Kamiko Dao Tsuda-Saelee.

No criminal charges were expected to be filed in the incident. The animal was in the custody of Clark County Animal Control Officers. A county spokesman identified the animal as a pit bull mixed breed, and said animal control had no previous history at the house.

