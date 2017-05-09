Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Adopts Recreational Pot Rules Ahead of July Launch

May 9, 2017 1:43 PM
Filed Under: legal marijuana, Nevada news, Nevada Tax Commission, recreational marijuana

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada tax officials have adopted temporary regulations for establishing and supervising recreational marijuana stores by a planned July launch.

The Nevada Tax Commission on Monday approved regulations that largely mirror the state’s medical marijuana rules, which took 15 years to adopt.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports wholesale liquor distributors pushed back on rules removing their exclusive role as the first recreational pot distributors.

Existing medical marijuana stores will get first access to sell recreational pot.

Existing medical marijuana establishments and distributors will also transport recreational marijuana under the adopted regulations.

Applications will carry a $5,000 fee and licenses will cost $10,000 to $30,000.

A larger task force is in the process of drafting permanent regulations to be in place by 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen