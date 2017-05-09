More Construction In The Valley With Two Road Projects

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Watch for construction crews especially if you work graveyard shift, or will be driving overnight in the Las Vegas area.

Two road construction projects will mean lots of cone zones.

One project will have the ramps connecting eastbound 215 and the Airport Connector closed from 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, to 3 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.

The Exit 10 ramp from eastbound 215 to the Airprot Connector, and the ram from the Airport Connector to eastbound 215 (towards Henderson) will be closed during those four hours.

Drivers headed to McCarran from eastbound 215 need to follow a detour to Windmill Lane and westbound 215 to get to the airport.

If you’re driving from the airport and headed towards Henderson you can use a detour to Las Vegas Boulevard to access eastbound 215.

The closures are necessary as crews work on the Phase 2–Airport Connector Project, which includes construction of a new flyover ramp and bridge connecting southbound Airport Connector to eastbound 215, widening the off-ramp from eastbound 215 to Warm Springs Road and construction of a new bridge fo that off-ramp, and the widening of a bridge carrying westbound 215 traffic over the Airport Connector.

This project is expected to be completed in the fall.

The Public Works Department set up a page on Clark County’s website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/PubWorks.

Now there will be another project on Tuesday evening, but this is one from the Nevada Department of Transportation or NDOT.

NDOT will close Martin Luther King Boulevard between U.S. Highway 95 and Bonanza Road from 7 p.m., May 9, until 6 a.m., May 10, and again from 7 p.m., May 10, until 6 a.m., May 11, in Las Vegas.

Martin Luther King Boulevard on and offramps at northbound U.S. Highway 95 will also be closed during the same time frames. No cars or pedestrians will be allowed.

NDOT said the temporary closures are needed to put up new freeway bridge beams and decking as part of Project Neon–you know that $1 billion 3.7 mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone, watch for signage, and take alternate routes if you can.

You can also track construction progress on the Project Neon website at NDOTProjectNeon.com, or Facebookm, LinkedIn and Twitter (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information.