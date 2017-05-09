Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Locked And Loaded Mom

May 9, 2017 9:43 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Heidi Harris Show, intruder, Locked and Loaded, Shotgun, Texas Mom, Yeezys

A Texas mom facebook post video to a would-be burglar goes viral for her strong message stating to the intruder that entered her home he had committed a felony and she is “locked and loaded” all while holding a shotgun.

Heidi explained how the son’s activities online bragging about $2,000 pair of shoes may have contributed to the break in.  Additionally, Heidi made the point about if children should be in a position to buying expensive items regardless if the family can afford it or not.  Listen to the segment below.

