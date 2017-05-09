Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Candle Starts Fire In Northwest Home

May 9, 2017 2:33 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Something as tiny as a candle is being blamed for starting a fire at a northwest Las Vegas, and causing $20,000 worth of damage.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to 4871 Reiter Avenue, that’s near Smoke Ranch and Decatur, around 7:36 a.m. Tuesday. 9-1-1 dispatchers received a number of calls that a garage was on fire in a home.

When fire crews arrived, heavy smoke was showing from the garage of a one story wood frame house. Firefighters began to cut the garage door away to gain entry, but when they cut the door down, the found even more difficult taks, with a wall blocking their entrance.

The garage was converted into a multipurpose room. Firefighters had to get into the house through a large window on the side of the house.

The fire was confined to the converted room. Damage was estimated at $20,000.

The cause appears to be from a candle that was left burning in the room unattended.

There were no injuries.

