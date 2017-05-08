Power Restored to Nearly 4,400 After Sub-Station Fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Power has been restored to nearly 4,400 people after a power substation caught fire in Las Vegas.
The Clark County Fire Department went to the call at about 4:59 a.m. Monday.
NV Energy quickly de-energized the substation and firefighters had the fire out by 7:13 a.m.
Classes at nearby Bass Elementary School will proceed as usual and power has been for all customers restored.
One Comment
That electric tower can’t be in Las Vegas. There are no wind turbine in Las Vegas that I know of.