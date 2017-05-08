Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Power Restored to Nearly 4,400 After Sub-Station Fire

May 8, 2017 11:06 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Power has been restored to nearly 4,400 people after a power substation caught fire in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Fire Department went to the call at about 4:59 a.m. Monday.

NV Energy quickly de-energized the substation and firefighters had the fire out by 7:13 a.m.

Classes at nearby Bass Elementary School will proceed as usual and power has been for all customers restored.

  1. Manny Cuaresma (@manny6168) says:
    May 8, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    That electric tower can’t be in Las Vegas. There are no wind turbine in Las Vegas that I know of.

