Jean Inmate Walks Away From Prison Camp

May 8, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: inmate escapes, Jean Conservation Camp, Las Vegas news, Marilyn Scott, Nevada news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Law enforcement is looking for a minimum-custody inmate who walked away from a prison camp.

The inmate, 39-year-old Marilyn Scott, had gone missing Friday night from Jean Conservation Camp.

Authorities say Scott had been serving a sentence of 12 to 60 months for conspiracy to commit robbery. She had arrived at the facility March 17.

Authorities say Scott is about 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds (68 kilograms). She has a tattoo of the name “Julia” on her right wrist and a sun and moon on her upper back as well as other tattoos. She has brown eyes and hair.

The camp houses 240 minimum-custody female offenders about 15 miles south of Las Vegas.

