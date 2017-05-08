Jean Inmate Walks Away From Prison Camp

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Law enforcement is looking for a minimum-custody inmate who walked away from a prison camp.
The inmate, 39-year-old Marilyn Scott, had gone missing Friday night from Jean Conservation Camp.
Authorities say Scott had been serving a sentence of 12 to 60 months for conspiracy to commit robbery. She had arrived at the facility March 17.
Authorities say Scott is about 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds (68 kilograms). She has a tattoo of the name “Julia” on her right wrist and a sun and moon on her upper back as well as other tattoos. She has brown eyes and hair.
The camp houses 240 minimum-custody female offenders about 15 miles south of Las Vegas.