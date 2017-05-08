Hoover Dam Lit Up For Lung Cancer Awareness

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you have time, you may want to travel south and get down to the Hoover Dam to see something unusual.

The American Lung Association and Bureau of Reclamation will light up the Hoover Dam turquoise Monday night at 8:30 p.m. to celebrate National Women’s Lung Health Week. It runs from May 7th to May 13th, and the American Lung Association’s Lung Force will work with partners to turn famous landmarks turquoise.

With support from the Bureau of Reclamation and Total Show Technology, they’ll be using the color turquoise as part of the Lung Force turquoise takeover.

Joining the Hoover Dam, the Downtown Summerlin and the High Roller at the LINQ, will also turn turquoise for Lung Force, which is a national initiative to fight lung cancer, the leading cancer killer of women and men in the U.S, affecting hundreds of thousands of American women every year.

The Hoover Dam will be lit up Monday night, May 8th, 30-minutes after sunset. The public can view the illumination from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Hoover Dam’s observation bridge on May 9th and 11th.

“Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer of women, and yet only two percent of women note lung cancer as a top of mind health concern,” said Kristina Crawford, executive director of the American Lung Association in Nevada. “National Women’s Lung Health Week is a great opportunity for us to spread awareness about lung cancer and show support for those whose lives have been affected by the disease. We are thrilled to partner with Hoover Dam and Total Show Technology in lighting the dam for the LUNG FORCE Turquoise Takeover and joining the force to end lung cancer,” said Crawford.

“As one of many cancer survivors across the country, I am honored that the American Lung Association chose the iconic Hoover Dam as the site for Lung Force turquoise takeover. We are all pleased to host this event to support and raise awareness of the importance of early detection and prevention of lung disease,” said Reclamation’s Lower Colorado Regional Deputy Director, Jennifer McCloskey.

Both the High Roller and Downtown Summerlin will be lit up on the evening of Tuesday, May 9, only.