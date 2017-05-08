Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Not Black Enough?

May 8, 2017 9:40 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Heidi Harris Show, Not Black Enough, racism, University of Texas

The winner of the 2017 Miss Black University of Texas pageant has faced criticism for not being “black enough.” Rachel Malonson told reporters that as the child of mixed race parents, she has always had to prove her ethnicity.

Heidi points out that she finds those among your own race are usually where the most virulent racism against you can found. Producer Tony also brought up many occasions in his life where also suffered similar comments about not being “Mexican enough.”  Listen to the story below.

