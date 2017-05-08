Governor Signs CCSD Reorganization Bill

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – With the stroke of a pen, Governor Brian Sandoval signed Assembly Bill 469 Monday, formalizing the Clark County School District reorganization regulations.

Clark County Education Association, or CCEA, which is the union of teaching professionals, thanked legislative leadership for its historic bipartisan leadership to ensure that more than 320,000 students, in 350 schools, and 18,000 educators will have a greater voice by shifting autonomy and control from CCSD’s control office to the schools.

CCEA was at the forefront of the AB394 process and said it strongly supported changing the CCSD education delivery system so educators, parents and principals at the local level, who are closest to a child’s education, are empowered with decision-making that impacts student achievement.

CCEA said in a statement that reorganizing central administration into a service agency and repurposing those dollars to the building means that waste should be eliminated. Now that AB469 has been signed into law, positions and departments that no longer add value to the new delivery system should be eliminated or reorganized. CCSD needs bold leadership to make these decisions. If that leadership is not there, then maybe it’s time to find leadership willing to move forward.

The education union goes on to say that it also now has an opportunity to continue historic progress with SB 178, the Weighted Funding Bill.

“Lawmakers have a tremendous opportunity to now take the next step and pass Senate Bill 178 to address equitable and adequate funding for at risk students,” said CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita. “With the recent positive projections from the Economic Forum, we remain hopeful that more progress for kids will be made,” said Vellardita.