Attorney: Las Vegas Senator Denies Sexual Harassment Claim

May 8, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, Mark Manendo, Nevada legislature, senator accused, sexual harassment

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A state senator representing Las Vegas is denying a claim of sexual harassment against him currently under investigation.

An attorney for Democratic Sen. Mark Manendo said in a Monday phone interview the senator believes he has done nothing wrong.

Attorney Richard Wright added in an emailed statement that he and Manendo are confident the senator will ultimately be exonerated.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford recently initiated an independent review, but his office has declined to provide information on the claim.

Wright says no one has shared details of the allegations with Manendo, either.

Manendo says he takes such allegations very seriously, which is why he retained Wright.

Manendo says he did not retain a lawyer in 2003, when he denied legislative interns’ claims that he sexually harassed them. A review that year found no evidence of wrongdoing.

