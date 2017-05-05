Welcome Sign Lights Green For Mental Health Awareness

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Once again city officials are turning the bulbs on the famous ‘Welcome To Las Vegas’ sign. This time the sign is going green for Mental Health Awareness Month.
County commissioner and representatives from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI Southern Nevada, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will be turning the ‘Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign green.
They’ll change the bulbs on 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.
The officials will turn on green light bulbs installed on the world-famous sign during a brief ceremony in front of the sign. The sign is on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Russell Road. The light bulbs, which are usually yellow, surround the border of the sign.