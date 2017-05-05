Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Welcome Sign Lights Green For Mental Health Awareness

May 5, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Mental Health Awareness Month, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Russell Road, southern nevada, welcome to las vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Once again city officials are turning the bulbs on the famous ‘Welcome To Las Vegas’ sign. This time the sign is going green for Mental Health Awareness Month.

County commissioner and representatives from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI  Southern Nevada, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will be turning the ‘Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign green.

They’ll change the bulbs on 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The officials will turn on green light bulbs installed on the world-famous sign during a brief ceremony in front of the sign. The sign is on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Russell Road. The light bulbs, which are usually yellow, surround the border of the sign.

