Motorcyclist Killed In Crash

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Did he fall asleep? Was it a medical episode? Not even investigators with the Nevada Highway Patrol know the cause of a crash that killed a motorcycle rider on Thursday.
NHP’s preliminary investigation revealed that on May 4th, 2017, around 5:24 a.m. a silver 2003 Yamaha YZFR sport motorcycle was traveling southbound on U.S. 95, north of Clark County near mile marker 112, in the left travel lanes.
For some reason the motorcycle rider left the roadway to the left and entered the dirt/rock center median. The motorcycle continued southbound and hit a culvert causing the motorcycle to get airborne.
The motorcycle then overturned, ejecting the rider, who was a man. Mercy Air was dispatched to the scene, however the rider died from his injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
After further investigation it was determined the motorcycle was stolen.
The rider has been identified as 42-year old William Kouba from Las Vegas. Investigators are still trying to determine why the motorcycle left the roadway in the first place.
This is the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 22nd fatal crash for 2017.