Homicide Detectives Need Help Finding Murder Suspect

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas authorities are searching for a suspect in the death of a man in a homeless encampment Thursday.
LVMPD patrol officers were dispatched to the area of East Owens Avenue and Stevens Street to investigate a report of a shooting in a homeless camp near a wash around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, according to a Las Vegas Metro Police statement. When officers arrived, they found an Hispanic man with gunshot wounds. The victim died on scene.
The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim was involved in a verbal argument with another man who police said shot the victim. Police said the suspect was identified as a Hispanic man, about 5’7″, 140 pounds, dark slicked back hair, clean shaven, who was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and blue jeans. He was also seen riding a white BMX type bicycle.
Detectives said they were unaware if the the suspect was still in the area or on the run.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.