Heidi Harris: False Domestic Violence Claims

May 5, 2017 9:51 AM By Heidi Harris
An on-going stance made by Heidi Harris has been that any woman making or to be found making false domestic violence claims should be put in jail and or fined.

New revelations have surfaced where Brooke Stewart, girlfriend of Bishop Gorman Football Coach Kenny Sanchez, has recanted her story and now states that she “made it up”.

Sanchez was suspended from his coaching duties and charged with domestic violence, Heidi believes that since this was a false account, Stewart should face jail time and should re-pay Sanchez for loss wages and taxpayers for the cost of the services involved in the case.  Listen to Heidi’s comments below.

