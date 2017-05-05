Deadly Crash Prompts Bus Safety Talk

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Have you ever thought about how ironic it is that school bus drivers have seat belts and are required by law to wear them. Your child riding on the bus, doesn’t have any way to be strapped in and safe during an emergency like what we saw on Thursday.
Now the Clark County School District (CCSD) is reassuring parents that their children are safe on the bus.
A news conference on school bus safety was held this morning, a day after an accident killed a driver and put 14-students in the hospital.
A school district spokesperson said all the students have been released from the hospital. The district’s transportation director said their buses “meet every safety standard.”
In Thursday’s crash, a car ran a red light, slammed into the bus, sent the bus through a fence and toppled it over on its side. Each bus route reportedly has to have an evacuation drill twice each school year.