Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Coroner ID’s Couple Found Dead in Las Vegas Murder-Suicide

May 5, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: Jason Charlie Robertson, Jodeane Robertson, Las Vegas news, Murder-Suicide

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified a man and a woman shot dead in a northwest Las Vegas apartment in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide.

The Clark County coroner says 52-year-old Jodeane Robertson was shot multiple times and 54-year-old Jason Charles Robertson died of a single gunshot to the head early Wednesday at an apartment in northwest Las Vegas.

Police say Jason Robertson called 911 after an initial shooting, and neighbors heard another shot before officers arrived and found the bodies.

Police say they found a handgun, a suicide note and pet cats in the apartment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen