Coroner ID’s Couple Found Dead in Las Vegas Murder-Suicide

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified a man and a woman shot dead in a northwest Las Vegas apartment in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide.
The Clark County coroner says 52-year-old Jodeane Robertson was shot multiple times and 54-year-old Jason Charles Robertson died of a single gunshot to the head early Wednesday at an apartment in northwest Las Vegas.
Police say Jason Robertson called 911 after an initial shooting, and neighbors heard another shot before officers arrived and found the bodies.
Police say they found a handgun, a suicide note and pet cats in the apartment.