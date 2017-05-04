Three Metro Officers To Receive The Hoff Survivor Award

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s a prestigious award that few police officers receive. On Friday, three police officers from Las Vegas will be getting that honor.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers who narrowly escaped death in two separate incidents will be presented with the James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial Survivor Plaque at a ceremony at Reno’s Idlewild Park at 10 a.m. Friday.
The memorial was the first in the state to honor Nevada Peace officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.
LVMPD Officers Lukas Ferris and Bryan Loy will each receive the award for an incident that happened on April 11, 2016. Both Ferris and Loy had arrived on the scene as backup on a call that started with officers rendering aid to a gunshot victim on South Las Vegas Boulevard. Once officers discovered that the suspect of the shooting had returned to the scene, he fled and Ferris and Loy chased him to the nearby Siegel Suites, the suspect ran straight toward them. Ignoring verbal commands to stop, the suspect suddenly began to shoot at the officers, who returned fire. The suspect still quickly advanced toward them, closing the distance until officers were able to fire the shot that stopped him.
Also receiving the Survivor Plaque is Officer Rodolfo Gil, who was in his patrol car when a suspect rammed the side, dropped behind the patrol unit, then rammed the back before running away. Once in pursuit, the suspect came across two Clark County School District officers, who he also started ramming. The CCSD officers shot the suspect, killing him.
LVMPD Undersheriff Kevin McMahill will be in attendance for the award ceremony.