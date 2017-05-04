Students Hospitalized in Fatal School Bus Crash

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – One person was killed and 15 students were hospitalized after a crash involving a Clark County school bus and another vehicle Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard northeast of downtown around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, LVMPD Deputy Sheriff Chris Jones told reporters.

Clark County School District Police Capt. Ken Young said 48 students were on the full bus headed to William H. Bailey Middle School when it collided with a white sedan.

The driver of the sedan was confirmed dead at the scene while a child passenger in that vehicle suffered critical injuries. The child was not a student at Bailey, Young said.

Fourteen students in the overturned bus were transported from the scene to area hospitals with moderate, but none-life threatening injuries, Young said.

A television news helicopter view of the scene showed the bus on its side with stop lights flashing and two escape hatches open on the bus roof.

“This could have been worse, but at this time, we’re happy to report that all students are accounted for,” Young said.

Young also praised the actions of the bus driver in assuring all students on the bus were safe.

“The driver responded with excellent care…we are celebrating the driver,” Young said.

Nellis was shut down between Cheyenne and Carey and was expected to remain closed for several hours while the investigation into the crash continued.