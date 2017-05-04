RTC Bike Share Gives Reasons To Celebrate

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – When you think Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, or RTC, most people think of the bus. However this month, you should be thinking bicycles and saving money.
In honor of National Bike Month, RTC is encouraging Southern Nevadans and visitors to celebrate with half-off pricing on all RTC Bike Share passes.
Throughout May, RTC Bike Share single-ride passed are availabe for $2 (regularly $4), 24-hours passes for $4 (regularly $8) and 30-day memberships for $10 (regularly $20).
All 30-day members who sign up for auto-renewal online will also receive half-off their monthly membership for the rest of the year.
National Bike Month is an opportunity to showcase the many benefits of bicycling and encourage more community members to try riding a bike, if they don’t use it as a regular means of transportation. RTC Bike Share is a great way to try cycling, without having to purchase any equipment, so you’re also helping the environment and your wallet.
With growing awareness around its health and wellness benefits, sustainability and economic savings, bicycling can be seen as a simple way to increase mobility options for people living in the valley. The RTC encourages the use of various transportation modes that help reduce the valley’s traffic congestion and improve air quality, and the bike share program aims to do exactly that with 180-bikes and 21 stations located throughout downtown Las Vegas.