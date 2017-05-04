Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Arrested in Fatal Vegas Hammer Attack

May 4, 2017 2:24 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man was under arrest after allegedly attacking two men with a hammer during a fight last week, an attack that killed one victim and injured another, according to police.

Ronald Davis was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for two counts of attempted murder and two counts of battery in connection with the incident that happened near 13th Street and Carson Avenue last Friday night, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators said the two victims were sitting on discarded furniture when they got into a dispute with Davis. As the argument escalated, Davis allegedly pulled out a hammer and struck both men with the weapon.

Both men suffered head injuries, with one being transported to Sunrise Hospital, the other to University Medical Center. Police were notified one of the victims died from their injuries Sunday.

Charges against Davis were expected to be amended following a review by the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. Davis, 50, was also wanted on two outstanding warrants for domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery.

