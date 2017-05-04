Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Building Fire Causes About $120,000 in Damage

May 4, 2017 11:10 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County Fire Department has extinguished flames in a vacant Las Vegas building.

Firefighters had gone to the building at about 3 a.m. Thursday. The building on the 5200 block of Dean Martin Drive had been fully involved when the first crew arrived. A second crew was immediately called in.

The flames were extinguished about two hours after arrival. The fire has caused about $120,000 in damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says this is the fifth time firefighters have responded to the building since August.

