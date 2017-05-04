Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Pepcon, A Look Back

May 4, 2017 10:22 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Clark County Museum, Explosion, Heidi Harris Show, Henderson, Mark Hall-Patton, Pepcon

May 4th marks the 29 year anniversary of the 1988  explosion that rocked the once sparse Henderson community.  The Pepcon factory produced fuel for the NASA Space Shuttle program.

By May 4th, 1988 the Henderson plant had several extra barrels of the rocket fuel since the Space Shuttle program was put on hold after the Challenger disaster two years earlier.

Heidi sits down with Mark Hall-Patton, Administrator from the Clark County Museum to reflect on what turned out to be a destructive day in the Las Vegas Valley.  Mark Hall-Patton also points out how the factories location (Corporate Park Dr. west of Gibson, in Henderson) would have created major disaster had it occurred today with the development today within the 10-mile blast radius. Audio posted below.

More from Heidi Harris
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen