Heidi Harris: Pepcon, A Look Back

May 4th marks the 29 year anniversary of the 1988 explosion that rocked the once sparse Henderson community. The Pepcon factory produced fuel for the NASA Space Shuttle program.
By May 4th, 1988 the Henderson plant had several extra barrels of the rocket fuel since the Space Shuttle program was put on hold after the Challenger disaster two years earlier.
Heidi sits down with Mark Hall-Patton, Administrator from the Clark County Museum to reflect on what turned out to be a destructive day in the Las Vegas Valley. Mark Hall-Patton also points out how the factories location (Corporate Park Dr. west of Gibson, in Henderson) would have created major disaster had it occurred today with the development today within the 10-mile blast radius. Audio posted below.