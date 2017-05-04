Cops: Man Held in Child Sex Case ID’d by Hand Tattoo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 23-year-old man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl was identified in cellphone video by a tattoo on his hand.
Jail and court records show that Julio Cesar Medrano was being held Thursday at the Clark County jail pending a June 1 preliminary hearing on felony child sex assault, child abuse and pornography charges and misdemeanor weapon counts.
Records show he also uses the name Julio Rodriguez.
Attempts to reach Medrano’s court-appointed lawyer weren’t immediately successful.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Medrano was arrested April 21 after an investigation of a 30-second video depicting a man having sex with a child.
The newspaper says a woman provided the video to police.