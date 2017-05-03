Trial Reset for Ex-Nevada Prison Guard in Shotgun Slaying

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trial has been reset for February in Las Vegas for a former Nevada prison guard trainee who pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the shotgun death of an inmate behind bars almost two years ago.
Raynaldo John Ruiz Ramos remained free Tuesday following pending trial in Clark County District Court.
He also pleaded not guilty to a reckless disregard charge.
Ramos had been due for trial next week, but his attorney, Joshua Tomsheck, sought more time to prepare.
Judge William Kephart scheduled a pretrial meeting in the case Jan. 3.
Ramos is accused of killing of Carlos Perez Jr. in November 2014 at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs.
The case is one of several stemming from a former prisons policy allowing the use of shotguns to control inmates.