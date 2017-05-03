Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police Investigate Remains Found in Lake Mead Area

May 3, 2017 9:22 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are investigating after remains were discovered buried in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Las Vegas police were working Tuesday to determine if the remains were human. The Clark County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the identification process.

Lake Mead spokeswoman Christie Vanover says the remains were found encased in concrete in a dirt area near the popular cliff-jumping site Nelson’s Landing.

Vanover says park employees had observed a foul smell and discovered a partially exposed tarp where the remains were hidden and reported it.

