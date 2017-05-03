Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man, 19, Arrested in Fatal Vegas Apartment Complex Shooting

May 3, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Michael Rodney Reiger, Nathan Ivey, O'Bannon Drive

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A teenager was arrested and faces murder charges after a fight between two groups outside a Las Vegas apartment complex ended in gunfire and a man’s death, according to authorities.

Nathan Ivey was arrested Tuesday, less than a week after the killing outside the complex on the 5100 block of O’Bannon Drive just before midnight on April 26, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Police arriving at the scene found 48-year-old Michael Rodney Reiger of Las Vegas dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined a group of people came to the complex to confront another group, leading to a verbal, then a physical altercation.

Another man involved in the melee was transported to University Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led to the confrontation.

Ivey, 19, was identified as a suspect in the shooting and was found by the LVMPD Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) at a home in the northwest valley, where he was arrested without incident.

Ivey was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faced one count of murder.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen