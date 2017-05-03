Man, 19, Arrested in Fatal Vegas Apartment Complex Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A teenager was arrested and faces murder charges after a fight between two groups outside a Las Vegas apartment complex ended in gunfire and a man’s death, according to authorities.
Nathan Ivey was arrested Tuesday, less than a week after the killing outside the complex on the 5100 block of O’Bannon Drive just before midnight on April 26, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Police arriving at the scene found 48-year-old Michael Rodney Reiger of Las Vegas dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators determined a group of people came to the complex to confront another group, leading to a verbal, then a physical altercation.
Another man involved in the melee was transported to University Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
It was not immediately clear what led to the confrontation.
Ivey, 19, was identified as a suspect in the shooting and was found by the LVMPD Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) at a home in the northwest valley, where he was arrested without incident.
Ivey was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faced one count of murder.