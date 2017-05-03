Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Kitchen Fire Damages Las Vegas Home

May 3, 2017 12:32 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: American Red Cross, Clark county, Clark County Fire Department, Fire, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Rancho, Valley View, West Oakey Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s not squatters or grilling, but kitchen blazes that are the leading cause of house fires in Las Vegas, including one such event Tuesday that left one person displaced and three birds dead.

Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters responded to the 3200 block of West Oakey Boulevard between Valley View and Rancho at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday and found the kitchen of a one story wood frame house on fire. Firefighters had the fire under control in less than five minutes.

The fire destroyed the kitchen and caused some heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house. Damage was estimated at $60,000.

Fire investigators ruled the fire an accident, and said it started on the stove. The person inside had finished cooking and left to eat in the bedroom. The occupant forgot to shut the stove off, there was a pan of grease left on the stove, and the grease caught fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the only occupant of the house. There were no reported injuries. However, three pet birds died in the fire.

Local fire officials said when cooking, always make sure the stove is off when you’re finished. Another way to prevent a cooking fire: when done cooking, place all pans in the sink, leave nothing on the stove. This way if you accidentally forgot to shut the stove off, there is nothing on it to catch fire.

It’s also recommended that you check the stove knobs each time you enter the kitchen to ensure they are off.

