Former Vegas Stripper Gets 17 Years for Running Drug Ring

May 3, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: Drug Trafficking, Las Vegas news, Loren Toelle

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former Las Vegas stripper who ran a drug trafficking ring that stretched from Washington to North Dakota has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.

52-year-old Loren M. Toelle was also sentenced to five years of probation on Tuesday in federal court in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Toelle, who was married to Dr. Stanley Toelle of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty in January to being the leader of a drug-trafficking ring that involved her children and friends from 2009 to 2016.

The group sold oxycodone, heroin, and methamphetamine in Idaho, Washington, Montana and North Dakota.

Loren Toelle pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to launder money. As part of the plea agreement, Toelle forfeited assets of more than $2 million in cash and property.

