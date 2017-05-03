Five Time Felon Gets 20 Years In Jail

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Las Vegas man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to 20 years behind bars following another conviction for possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Following a jury trial last October, 40-year old Mario Jacob Sapp was found guilty of one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. At the time of trial, Sapp had five prior felony convictions, including two prior convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a conviction for battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a conviction for conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine.
The case was brought as part of what’s called Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide commitment by the Department of Justice to reduce gun and gang crime in America.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
For more information about Project Safe Neighborhoods, go to http://www.justice.gov/usao-nv.