Another Fire In The Valley Leaves Four Displaced

May 3, 2017 4:57 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A morning house fire that started in a kitchen left four people in the valley looking for a place to live Wednesday.

Las Vegas, Clark County and North Las Vegas firefighters responded to a house fire on Arthur Avenue near Eastern and Washington around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Fire dispatchers were first notified that a shed was on fire behind a house and the fire spread to the house. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found that the shed was actually a room added to the house which consisted of a large commercial type kitchen.

No one was at home when firefighters arrived, but the people who lived there arrived a short time later. It appears they took their children to school and were gone for about thirty minutes.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire gutted the kitchen and caused heat and smoke damage to the rest of the house. Damage was estimated at $75,000.

The fire stared in the kitchen, and fire investigators believe food left cooking unattended could be a possible cause.

Two adults and two children that live in the house are displaced.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be checked out after feeling sick during the fire. It appears it could have been heat related.

Fire officials said this is the third cooking fire in the past three days in Las Vegas that has caused extensive property damage.

