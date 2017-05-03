Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

2 Hurt in Southeast Vegas Townhouse Complex Fire

May 3, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Desert Inn Road, Greenbriar Townhouse, Las Vegas news, townhouse fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fire official says one person is hospitalized with critical burn injuries and a second person was treated for smoke inhalation after an overnight fire at a townhome in southeast Las Vegas.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says a dog died in the fire a little before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the Greenbriar Townhouse complex off Desert Inn Road near the U.S. 95 freeway.

Buchanan says a next-door home was also damaged by flames and smoke before firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and an overall damage estimate wasn’t immediately made.

The American Red Cross was helping three people who were displaced as result of the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen