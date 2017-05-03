2 Hurt in Southeast Vegas Townhouse Complex Fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fire official says one person is hospitalized with critical burn injuries and a second person was treated for smoke inhalation after an overnight fire at a townhome in southeast Las Vegas.
Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says a dog died in the fire a little before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the Greenbriar Townhouse complex off Desert Inn Road near the U.S. 95 freeway.
Buchanan says a next-door home was also damaged by flames and smoke before firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, and an overall damage estimate wasn’t immediately made.
The American Red Cross was helping three people who were displaced as result of the fire.