SR 160 Closed For Wild West Parade

PAHRUMP, NV (KXNT) – A heads up if you use State Route 160. It will be closed this weekend.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close SR 160 between State Route 372 and Boothill Road from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. on May 6 for the third annual Pahrump Wild West Extravaganza Parade.
The event has 30 parade entries, including vintage cars, pedestrians, tractors, and horsemen.
State Route 372, Blagg Road and Irene Street are the detour routes for cars. Drivers should use caution while traveling through the event zone, watch for signage, and take alternate routes, if you can.
For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com.