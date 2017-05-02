Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police Investigating Possible Body Found Near Lake Mead

May 2, 2017 4:25 PM
Lake Mead, LVMPD, National Park Service Investigative Services Branch

BOULDER CITY, NV (KXNT) – Police are investigating an unidentified item that may be a body found buried within Lake Mead National Recreation Area Tuesday.

Authorities were not officially calling the discovery a body or releasing much information on exactly what was found at the park.

Park officials tell KXNT that around 9:47 a.m., Lake Mead National Recreation Area employees working near Aztec Wash observed a foul smell and discovered a partially exposed tarp and reported it.

Park rangers along with National Park Service Investigative Services Branch and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) are actively investigating the incident.

The contents of what is buried were not immediately known.

