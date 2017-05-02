Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: State Surplus and What to Do With It

May 2, 2017 10:09 AM By Heidi Harris
The Nevada legislature has discovered that they will have a surplus to deal with (as much as $140 million over the next two years) and need to find a way to spend the money.  Heidi breaks it down for lawmakers as if they were 5 years old, all thanks to an old episode of the hit TV show “The Office.”

This also brought up a recent family issue for the show’s technical operator Mark. Mark’s daughter went on a school trip to Disneyland and returned with $50 of Mark’s money upspent. So the debate began — should Mark’s daughter keep the money and spend it as she wanted; save it; or return it back to Mark.  Listen below to listener responses.

 

 

