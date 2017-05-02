Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Hearing Again Reset for Bellagio Jewelry Heist Suspect

May 2, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: Bellagio Resort, Las Vegas Strip, Tesorini Store

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A preliminary hearing of evidence has been reset for a 20-year-old man accused of wearing a pig mask in a smash-and-grab jewelry store burglary at the Bellagio resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Prosecutor John Giordani said Tuesday the court date for Sebastian Gonzalez was rescheduled for May 18.

Gonzalez told police he was brought from Mexico City to Las Vegas under threat that his family would be harmed unless he took part in the break-in early March 25 at the Tesorini store.

Gonzalez remains jailed without bail and police are still seeking three other male suspects who got away after eluding casino security guards in a parking garage.

Gonzalez told police following their getaway plan had been to take the loot and catch a bus to Tijuana, Mexico.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen