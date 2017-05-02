Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cops Seek Two in Fast Food Restaurant Strong-Arm Robbery

May 2, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: LVMPD, East Flamingo Road, Las Vegas news, fast food restaurant robbery

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police are searching for two men who attacked and robbed a man in a fast food restaurant last month, according to authorities.

The attack happened at the restaurant on the 1000 block of East Flamingo Road just after 10 p.m. on March 26, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators determined the victim ordered his food, then walked toward a booth, where he was verbally accosted by two men.

During the argument, one of the men pushed the victim to the ground, where the other man jumped on top of the victim and dug money out of the man’s pocket. Both suspects fled the restaurant through the building’s east doors.

The suspects were identified as an Hispanic man in a lightweight blue jacket and a black man wearing a black Nike hat and a grey and denim hooded jacket.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call the LVMPD South Central Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8242.

Photo courtesy LVMPD

