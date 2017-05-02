Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Las Vegas

By Heather Leigh Carroll-Landon The fun and excitement we enjoy on Cinco de Mayo marks a historic day in Mexico, symbolizing unity and patriotism. It was back on May 5, 1862 when Mexican troops defeated the French during the Battle of Puebla. This battle was to defend Mexico’s independence and since this date has become a day of celebration. Here are some local parties, events, restaurants and entertainment venues with some exciting activities planned for Cinco de Mayo. But remember, Las Vegas events aren’t always family friendly.

Fremont Street Experience

498 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 678-5600

www.VegasExperience.com 498 Fremont St.Las Vegas, NV 89101(702) 678-5600 Cinco de Mayo fall in one of the 52 Fridays at the Golden Nugget at the Fremont Street Experience. This concert event features different performers each weekend including some of the top Grammy Award-winning artists. Concerts are held from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays, where you can enjoy live entertainment and then go explore Fremont Street. There are plenty of bars along Fremont Street where you can grab some tequila or a margarita to help with your celebration. Don’t forget to take a ride on Slotzilla Zip Line, where you will fly high over Fremont Street from one end to the other.

Nacho Daddy

663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 595

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 462-5000

www.nachodaddy.com 663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 595Las Vegas, NV 89109(702) 462-5000 Looking for a unique way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Check out what is happening at Nacho Daddy. This restaurant serves up traditional American fare with a Mexican twist. Not only has Nacho Daddy been voted by locals as the best place to get a margarita, it is also home to the scorpion shot. Stop by and see why this is the place to be to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. With three locations throughout the Vegas Valley, you are sure to find one near you.

Cuatro de Mayo Celebration

Lovelady Brewery

20 S. Water St.

Henderson, NV 89015

(702) 420-2733

www.Facebook.com/CuatrodeMayo Lovelady Brewery20 S. Water St.Henderson, NV 89015(702) 420-2733 Date: May 4, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Join the Leadership Henderson Class 2017 as they start celebrating Cinco de Mayo a day earlier with their Cuatro de Mayo Celebration. This celebration is to help support the Southern Nevada Chapter of Rebuilding Together. You do not want to miss this fundraising event which is being hosted at the Lovelady Brewery in Henderson on Thursday, May 4, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The Cuatro de Mayo event is free to enter and tacos and non-alcoholic beverages can be purchased for a flat fee of $10. Related: Top Mexican Restaurants in Las Vegas

Sapphire Fridays Takeover – Cinco de Mayo Grand Opening

Sapphire Pool and Day Club

3025 South Industrial Road, Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 964-1544

www.eventbrite.com Sapphire Pool and Day Club3025 South Industrial Road, Suite 200Las Vegas, NV 89109(702) 964-1544 Spend the day celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Vegas’ premier Day Club and Strip Club. Throughout the day you can enjoy live DJs, live shows and an amazing party. There are sure to be some surprises throughout the day too. This party will begin at 11 a.m. and last through 7 p.m., offering you plenty of time to mix and mingle.