Bail $50K for Man Held in Fires at Vegas Trump Hotel

May 2, 2017 2:00 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bail has been set at $50,000 for a 28-year-old man jailed after he was accused of setting two fires at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

A judge appointed public defenders to represent Roger Michael Fraley during his initial court appearance Monday on multiple felony arson and burglary charges.

A court clerk says preliminary hearing of evidence is set May 16.

Fraley is accused of using toasters and paper products to start fires that were quickly doused in a 15th floor pool deck restroom and a 17th floor hallway of the 64-story tower just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said a hotel security guard received minor injuries detaining Fraley before firefighters and police arrived.

