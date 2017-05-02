Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

2017 Tony Awards Nominees

May 2, 2017
The 2017 Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11th at 8/7c on CBS. Today the full list of nominees was released for this year’s show. “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812” leads the field with 12 nominations, recently revived “Hello, Dolly!” came in second with 10.

See below for a complete rundown of this year’s nominees and be sure to tune into CBS on June 11th to see who wins!

Best Play:
Oslo
Indecent
Sweat
A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Musical:
Come From Away
Groundhog Day The Musical
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812
Dear Evan Hansen

Best Book Of A Musical:
Dave Malloy
Steven Levenson
Irene Sankoff And David Hein
Danny Rubin

Best Original Score:
Irene Sankoff
David Hein
Benj Pasek
Justin Paul
Dave Malloy
Tim Minchin

Best Revival Of A Play:
August Wilson’s Jitney
Present Laughter
Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Six Degrees of Separation

Best Revival Of A Musical:
Hello, Dolly!
Falsettos
Miss Saigon

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play:
Denis Arndt
Kevin Kline
Chris Cooper
Jefferson Mays
Corey Hawkins

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play:
Sally Field
Cate Blanchett
Jennifer Ehle
Laurie Metcalf
Laura Linney

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical:
Ben Platt
Christian Borle
Josh Groban
David Hyde Pierce
Andy Karl

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical:
Bette Midler
Denee Benton
Patti LuPone
Eva Noblezada
Christine Ebersole

Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play:
Richard Thomas
Michael Aronov
Danny DeVito
John Douglas Thompson
Nathan Lane

Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play:
Jayne Houdyshell
Johanna Day
Condola Rashad
Michelle Wilson
Cynthia Nixon

Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical:
Gavin Creel
Lucas Steele
Mike Faist
Andrew Rannells
Brandon Uranowitz

Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical:
Mary Beth Peil
Kate Baldwin
Jenn Colella
Rachel Bay Jones
Stephanie J. Block

Best Scenic Design Of A Play:
Douglas W. Schmidt
David Gallo
Michael Yeargan
Nigel Hook

Best Scenic Design Of A Musical:
Mimi Lien
Rob Howell
David Korins
Santo Loquasto

Best Costume Design Of A Play:
David Zinn
Susan Hilferty
Toni-Leslie James
Jane Greenwood

Best Costume Design Of A Musical:
Linda Cho
Paloma Young
Catherine Zuber
Santo Loquasto

Best Lighting Design Of A Play:
Jane Cox
Christopher Akerlind
Donald Holder
Jennifer Tipton

Best Lighting Design Of A Musical:
Bradley King
Howell Binkley
Natasha Katz
Japhy Weideman

Best Direction Of A Play:
Rebecca Taichman
Sam Gold
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Daniel Sullivan
Bartlett Sher

Best Direction Of A Musical:
Christopher Ashley
Matthew Warchus
Rachel Chavkin
Michael Greif
Jerry Zaks

Best Choreography:
Sam Pinkleton
Andy Blankenbuehler
Kelly Devine
Denis Jones
Peter Darling And Ellen Kane

Best Orchestrations:
Bill Elliott And Greg Anthony Rassen
Larry Hochman
Dave Malloy
Alex Lacamoire

